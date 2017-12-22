Scarlet Gymnasts Top East/Loyola

Friday night, the Scarlet and Cougar gymnasts went head to head over at K and G gymnastics.





Start things off by taking a look at the bars, Mankato West's Makenzie Yaeger turns in a solid performance, junior scores a 9.025 which Is good for first place ...

Right behind her is East/Loyola's Jude Frelich, she scored a 8.95 on the bars while the Scarlets Taryn Sellner finished in third place.

Moving to the beam now, Sellner managed to edge out Frelich for first place by scoring a 9.15, the sophomore was consistent throughout tonight's competition, she wins the all-around with a 37.025 while Frelich finished in second and Yaeger took third place.

As a team, it's the Scarlets topping Mankato East by a score of 135.95 to 127.725.

--KEYC News 12