Packers To Vikings, Spinners Bar & Grill Changes Teams

Earlier this season, one bar decided to change its colors.



Green and yellow...those were the colors that dominated Spinners Bar and Grill for the last decade.

However at the beginning of this season, a new owner decided purple and gold looked better.

Although Packers fans continually filled up the weekly hangout on Sundays, the transition hasn't seemed to deter business.



Owner Clayton Oachs said "For the most part it's been positive, all of our regulars that come in are happier. They're not Packers fans, so a lot of times they wouldn't even come on the Sundays because it was full of people that wanted to see the Packers games."

Because cheese heads controlled what was being watched and heard, Skol nation was forced to support their team somewhere else.



Customer Jim Sawtelle said "A lot of times when it was a Packers bar, they'd go to other places to watch the Vikings game. It was more comfortable."

While the Vikings now dominate the television screens, any NFL team fans are welcome, including Green Bay.

Important, because Saturday night these rivals will be going head–to–head, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Regardless of the final score, Minnesota has locked up a playoff spot.

To embrace that achievement, the bar will be giving away a special prize for those who come in during the first playoff game.



Bartender Andrew Peterson said "We're giving away an autographed Kyle Rudolph jersey. All you have to do is be here, buy a drink or some food or an appetizer and you'll be in the drawing. We'll probably do the drawing around halftime."

- KEYC 12