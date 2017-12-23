Polar X-Press Finishes Its 1st Year

The inaugural Polar X–Press event put on by the Sleepy Eye Downtown District Committee concluded Saturday night.



The event ran every Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. all month long and included an elf workshop as well as pictures with Santa.

Local vendors were also out displaying and selling items, but perhaps the biggest attraction was an exhibit of trees that showcased a different theme for each downtown business.

Several hundred people drove as far as two hours to come experience the festivities and the committee is pleased at how the first year transpired.



Downtown District Committee member Nichole Krenz said "It's amazing to see all the people come, look at the trees and say what a wonderful job we've done. It's brought some business to downtown which is really what we were hoping for. So, I feel like in that way it was a success."



Krenz adds that she hopes this event will become a family tradition for years to come as Sleepy Eye and the Downtown District do plan to host the Polar X-Press again next year with even more businesses and activities for people to witness.

- KEYC 12