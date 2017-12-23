Polar X-Press Finishes Its 1st Year

Christmas has different meanings to people, which means that there are a variety of traditions for families to try.
Christmas has different meanings to people, which means that there are a variety of traditions for families to try.
The State Patrol releasing more information on a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Le Sueur County.
The State Patrol releasing more information on a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Le Sueur County.
Agents with the drug task force make nearly a dozen arrests following numerous operations conducted in Brown County.
Agents with the drug task force make nearly a dozen arrests following numerous operations conducted in Brown County.
A former BENCHS director charged with theft won’t spend any time in jail.
A former BENCHS director charged with theft won’t spend any time in jail.
Green and yellow...those were the colors that dominated Spinners Bar and Grill for the last decade. However at the beginning of this season, a new owner decided purple and gold looked better.
Green and yellow...those were the colors that dominated Spinners Bar and Grill for the last decade. However at the beginning of this season, a new owner decided purple and gold looked better.
Here are a few things you need to know about what has changed with the new Tax Bill set in place.
Here are a few things you need to know about what has changed with the new Tax Bill set in place.
Thursday's winter weather contributed to 17 property damage crashes, 1 injury crash, 1 fatal crash and 5 vehicles off the road in the Mankato District according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Thursday's winter weather contributed to 17 property damage crashes, 1 injury crash, 1 fatal crash and 5 vehicles off the road in the Mankato District according to Minnesota State Patrol.
, A Hutchinson woman is killed in a single vehicle crash in Carver County.
, A Hutchinson woman is killed in a single vehicle crash in Carver County.