Dakota People Reflect on Journey as They Near Mankato

The Dakota people are horseback riding to Mankato for their annual reconciliation and reflection, of the public hanging of 38 plus 2, during the U.S.- Dakota War of 1862.

The riders were making their way through Morton on December 23, as they dealt with harsh weather conditions.

Jon Eagle is an Eyapaha, which is a traditional announcer for the group. He said he is proud of the ride as well as the people who participated.

"We come from what used to be known as the Oceti Sakowin, which are the seven fire councils of our nation, and when I named them, every single one of those council fires off there was representatives from every single band," said Eagle.

The Dakota Tribe embarked on a 330-mile ride, but they had to take the proper steps to ensure a safe journey.

One of the coordinators Darwin Strong said the the group had two days of rest before their travel.

“So for the horses they were able to be grained, eat, drink and get two complete days of rest, and as far as the riders, they too got to rest," said Strong.

Eagle said although the purpose of the event stems from past tragedy, he hopes that people will continue to learn about the past, so they do not make the same mistakes.

He added that the ride has brought both Dakota and non-Dakota people together.

“This ride is a 330-mile prayer that started in Lower Brule South Dakota, so think about all those communities that they went through with those horses, and every single one of those communities, it’s bringing about reconciliation," said Eagle.

Eagle hopes the country unifies, but said there is much to improve on, including appreciating different cultures.

"If we’re ever to have true unity, then we must first acknowledge and appreciate our diversity, said Eagle.

The journey will end in Mankato on December 26, where the group will gather for reflection at Reconciliation Park.