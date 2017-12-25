Choir Sings Carols in German to Revitalize Language in New Ulm

Members of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and the New Ulm German Language Club sang Christmas carols in German for the church's traditional Christmas mass.

New Ulm is rich with German heritage but Parishioner George Glotzbach said the language seems to be dying out in the area. Glotzbach said awhile back, a group decided to reinstate German carols at the Cathedral.



"Some years ago these group of people got together and formed a choir just for this occasion, so we've been practicing now for a couple of weeks working on getting our German just right," said Glotzbach.

As the choir sang, those waiting for mass sang along. Choir Singer Gerhard Christ said the feedback received was good.



"The response from the German speaking community, from those who still speak German, is very good," said Christ.

The singing of these carols is important to members of the New Ulm Deutscher SprachKlub (New Ulm German Language Club) because they feel like their language is disappearing in the community.

"We're losing a lot of the old German speakers who find that[ speaking German], a natural thing to do," said Glotzbach.

" It's hard to interest young people today in learning another language."

Glotzbach said there are still classes at the nearby high schools that teach German. He will continue to sing the carols and hopes more people will continue to enjoy it.