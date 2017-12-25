Riders Warm-Up Horses for Journey to Mankato

Horses are serving as the primary source of transportation for the Dakota people, as they make their way to Mankato tomorrow.

The animals are given mixed feed to replenish their bodies as well as plenty of water.

Rider from Montana Tuff First said everyone is generally responsible for their own horses.

First is lending his horse to his 76-year-old uncle from Canada, who is taking his last ride on the annual journey.

"He says he wants to ride one more time, so I said I volunteer to let my horse be the one he wants to ride," said First.

The horses along with their riders will be arriving in Mankato tomorrow. Some of the horses will be wearing traditional head gear.