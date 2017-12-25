Riders Warm-Up Horses for Journey to Mankato

Christmas has different meanings to people, which means that there are a variety of traditions for families to try.
The Dakota people are horseback riding to Mankato for their annual reconciliation and reflection, of the public hanging of 38 plus 2, during the U.S.- Dakota War of 1862.
Horses are serving as the primary source of transportation for the Dakota people as they make their way to Mankato tomorrow.
The State Patrol releasing more information on a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Le Sueur County.
Here are a few things you need to know about what has changed with the new Tax Bill set in place.
Members of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and the New Ulm German Language Club sang Christmas carols in German for the church's traditional Christmas mass.
Green and yellow...those were the colors that dominated Spinners Bar and Grill for the last decade. However at the beginning of this season, a new owner decided purple and gold looked better.
A former BENCHS director charged with theft won’t spend any time in jail.
