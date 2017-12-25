Dakota Memorial Ride will Affect Riverfront Traffic on Tuesday

Part of Riverfront Drive will close for about two hours Tuesday, December 26th for the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.

The horseback ride begins at 9 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, Amos Owen Lane.

The ride continues onto Highway 169--crossing the southbound lanes, to the first exit onto the northbound lane of Riverfront Drive to Reconciliation Park.

Once riders arrive at the monument site in Reconciliation Park, the northbound and southbound lanes of North Riverfront Drive between Main and Plum streets will be closed for approximately two hours.