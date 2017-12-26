Drop Off Locations Set-up for Christmas Tree Recycling

If you were feeling festive and put up a real Christmas tree this year, and need a new home for it... we're got you covered.



Tree recycling locations have been set up throughout Mankato and North Mankato.

Your tree can be dropped off at Franklin Rogers, Highland, Sibley and Tourtelotte Parks. You can also recycle your tree at the compost site located at 600 Webster Avenue in North Mankato.

You are asked to remove all wire and metal ornaments, and the tree stand.

Barricades and signs are set up in all tree-drop off locations. Christmas trees are accepted between 8 and 6 Monday through Friday.