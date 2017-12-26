Glencoe Man Killed in Christmas Day Crash

A Glencoe man was killed in a crash near Lester Prairie on Christmas Day.

According to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 4:30 Monday on 180th Street southwest of Lester Prairie.

Authorities say a van driven by 69 year old Virgil Richter collided with an SUV driven by 35 year old Dolores De Juarez of Glencoe.

De Juarez and six passengers, including an infant, two 3 year olds, a 10 year old girl, a 13 year old girl and a 36 year old man, were all transported to the Glencoe Hospital.

Richter and his passenger, 63 year old Bonnie Richter had to be extricated from their van.

North Memorial Air Care transported Virgil Richter to the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Lester Prairie Police Department, Lester Prairie Fire Department, MN State Patrol, Silver Lake Ambulance, Winsted Fire Department, Allina Ambulance, Ridgeview Ambulance and North Air Care.

--KEYC NEWS 12