Crews Battle Garage Fire Near Waseca

Multiple Crews are on the scene of a garage fire near Waseca.



Details are few at this time, but the fire is along Highway 13, south of Highway 14.

Waseca, Janesville and New Richland fire departments are on scene.

Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath says no one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

