Roadside Christmas Day Birth for One Minnesota Baby

A Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a road while rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day, just two minutes after the mother's water broke.



Taylor and Hannah Lindeman say they were forced to pull over along Highway 8 at the edge of Chisago City and Wyoming to wait for an ambulance.

Taylor Lindeman says they were on the way to a St. Paul hospital in minus-2 degree weather, but the baby ``had other plans.'' Hannah Lindeman gave birth to a daughter, Poppy, in the car's front passenger seat.

A police officer arrived shortly after the birth and tied off the umbilical cord with a shoelace from Hannah's boot.

The couple expects to return home from United Hospital on Wednesday.

--KEYC NEWS 12