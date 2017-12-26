Vet Urges Owners to Keep Pets Warm for the Season

It is important to remember our furry friends, as we enter this harsh weather period.

North Mankato Animal Hospital's Owner and Veterinarian Mary Ann Nelson said it is important to bring your animals indoors, during this weather.

Especially if they suffer from health conditions like diabetes, lung failure, kidney failure and more.

"When it gets to be below 20 degrees, I would reduce my walks to half the time that you normally would go and I would put a coat or a sweater on your pet," said Nelson. "Cause they do feel the cold like we do and they are susceptible to frostbite like we are."

Nelson said after walks, you should check your pet's paws for cuts, scrapes and things like antifreeze. If your pet licks the antifreeze or salt on their paws, they could get sick.

She said farm animals should be kept warm as well, fed 20 percent more than usual and given access to fresh water at all times.