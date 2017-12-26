Locals Gather for Reconciliation Ceremony Despite Cold Weather

Despite the frigid temperatures, the Dakota Riders arrived in Mankato on Tuesday, for the annual ceremony at Reconciliation Park.



Over 100 people were standing in negative degree weather in search of a continued positive message of peace.

This year Mankato Powwow founder Bud Lawrence was not there. Lawrence passed away this November after his battle with cancer.

Mankato Powwow Chairperson David Braveheart said although Lawrence's spirit has moved on to the spirit world, he was still present at today's event.

"His spirit still lives on with us here, you know people that I've met here during this gathering mentioned Bud was with us and he is," said Braveheart.

One of the coordinators Darwin Strong spoke about one of the reasons that the ceremony is important to him.



"The ride of course is in remembrance and honor, but people need to remember that the blood of those men are here today," said Strong.

Displays of kindness were shown today, as hand warmers were given to those who needed it, warming both hands and hearts.

"Every year we always bundle it up together and you know we get here... and we make it...and we make our presence here and the... it's the warmth the spirit the gathering that makes it happen for us," said Braveheart.

A spirit that will not fade even with the loss of one of the ceremony's greatest supporters.

