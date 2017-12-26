Locals Gather for Reconciliation Ceremony Despite Cold Weather

According to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 4:30 Monday on 180th Street southwest of Lester Prairie.
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath says no one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Taylor and Hannah Lindeman say they were forced to pull over along Highway 8 at the edge of Chisago City and Wyoming to wait for an ambulance.
The Dakota people are horseback riding to Mankato for their annual reconciliation and reflection, of the public hanging of 38 plus 2, during the U.S.- Dakota War of 1862.
The horseback ride begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Land of Memories Park
Horses are serving as the primary source of transportation for the Dakota people as they make their way to Mankato tomorrow.
The State Patrol releasing more information on a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Le Sueur County.
Green and yellow...those were the colors that dominated Spinners Bar and Grill for the last decade. However at the beginning of this season, a new owner decided purple and gold looked better.
