Owatonna Man Held in Machete Incident

An Owatonna man is in custody on attempted murder and other charges.

31-year-old Jeremiah Joel Bauer faces four charges in all.

Police say it all stems from a domestic incident early Christmas morning

Authorities say police responding to a home on Academy Street heard a woman call for help.

Officers forced their way in when no one came to the door, and say Bauer confronted them with a machete.

One officer was cut in the hand before Bauer was disarmed and arrested.

He’s in the Steele County Jail on 250-thousand dollars bail.

A Rule 8 hearing is set for January 9th.

