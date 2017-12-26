Caring For Your Car In Cold Temperatures

Below freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car.

Making sure your car starts in the winter depends a lot on what you do before the cold arrives.

"Anything that you should do year round, you really want to make sure you're maintaining that kind of stuff in these kind of temperatures," owner and president of All-American Towing Kent Reeves said.

Reeves said this means keeping up with scheduled oil changes, checking the battery and fluids, and having a full tank of gas.

Also, avoid taking short trips, as that can drain the battery. Flat tires are more likely this time of year too.

Before you leave, give your car at least 5 minutes to warm up.

"You want to let the engine temperature come up to the 150, 160 degree range," Reeves. "That way your heater will work, your defrost will work then."

When warming up your car, it's safest to stay in your car, instead of leaving it unattended.

"We want people to be cognizant that if they have to leave the keys in the vehicle, it's a pretty good opportunity for someone to use that opportunity to go ahead and steal their vehicle," Capt. Paul Barta said.

Along with car maintenance, Barta said to keep an emergency kit in the car, and bring your cell phone and charger because it's best to be prepared if your car does break down in the winter.

"All of our towing companies are busy this time of year, so we're not going to get to you as quickly as we would in the summer months," Reeves said. "So you have to prepare for that."

All–American Towing had more than 50 calls for tows since temperatures dropped Monday.

