Target Sees Post-Christmas Shoppers, Awaits Returns

Store are bustling Tuesday with after-Christmas shoppers.

Target is one store that saw large crowds today.

Employees said there have been fewer returns so far, but more people are in spending gift cards or buying clearance holiday items.

They expect to see those returns rise throughout the week.

"With a lot of families breaking up the times when they have Christmas with their extended family, we haven't been seeing as many returns today, and we expect that throughout the week that's going to bulk up," Target Executive Team Leader Matthew Fink said.

--KEYC News 12