Freezing Temperatures Cause Pipes To Burst At Mankato Church

Tuesday's cold temperatures have members of Elevate Church in Mankato cleaning up after frozen pipes burst.

Around 3 p.m., a volunteer cleaning crew noticed the furnace was off.

After the furnace was turned on, the thawing pipes burst.

The Mankato Fire Department responded because the sprinklers went off.

Shortly after, church members were there to begin the cleanup.

"Within an hour, we had 20, 25 people show up, and just the teamwork and pitching in really made things come together real quick," Trustee Shane Nelson said.

Church will still go on Sunday at 10 a.m.

--KEYC News 12