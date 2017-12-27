Crew Battle Fire and Cold in Janesville

UPDATE: Multiple crews were on scene this morning in Janesville.



The call came in around 3:45 a.m. for a fire at the Dog House Bar and Grill on Main Street.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

It took two hours for firefighters to put out the blaze as Waseca, Waterville, Elysian and Eagle Lake assisted the Janesville fire department.

Nobody was inside the structure during the fire and the cause of it is still under investigation.

No damage was done to Wiste’s Meat Market next door, but say they will be temporarily closed until further notice.

