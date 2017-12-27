Harrison Smith Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

Just days after he was snubbed from the NFL's Pro-Bowl, Minnesota defensive back Harrison Smith earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Smith recorded his first career multi-interception game, picking off Brett Hundley twice.

That pushes his season total to five, tying his career high.

He also tallied seven total tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one quarterback pressure according to the Vikings coaches stats.

It helped lead to Minnesota's first defensive shutout since 1993 and the team's first ever shutout of the Packers at Green Bay.

We'll see if Harry "The Hitman" and the rest of the Vikings defense can repeat the performance in this week's regular season finale.

Minnesota hosts Chicago on Sunday with a win giving the Vikes a first round bye in the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX 12 Mankato.

