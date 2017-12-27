Two Arrested After Highway 22 Pursuit, Crash

Two people were arrested yesterday with multiple charges being requested after a police chase ended just north of Mankato on Highway 22.

Jason Bradley Phyle and Cassie Jolene Nelson fled police after an attempted traffic stop near River Hills Mall.

The vehicle the two were in was reported stolen in Minneapolis according to Mankato police.

Phyle and Nelson struck two vehicles while fleeing police. The chase ended when the couple went over spikes laid down by multiple area-law-enforcement agencies.

Mankato police say the case is still under investigation and more charges may be coming.

