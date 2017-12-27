Mankato Clinic Names Chief Medical Officer

The Mankato Clinic has named a new chief medical officer.



Dr. Andrew Lundquist will take the role beginning in January.

Dr. Lundquist joined the Mankato Clinic in 2007, specializing in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, trauma of the foot and ankle, as well as revision of previous surgery.

Dr. Lundquist will replace Dr. Julie Gerndt, who recently retired after serving as Mankato Clinic's Chief Medical Officer since 2010.

