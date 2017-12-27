City of Mankato Enforces Sidewalk Shoveling

Sidewalks can be a big safety hazard during Minnesota winters. The city of Mankato wants to minimize the potential risk.



Mankato residents may face a fine if sidewalks are not shoveled or cleared of ice outside their homes.

The reasoning behind the citations is to ensure accessibility for those with physical limitations and to prevent people from walking on the street in traffic.



"Pedestrian ramps need to be cleared wide enough for sure for a wheelchair," said Joe Grabianowski, Superintendent of Streets for Mankato. "Not just a little tiny one–foot area as wide as your snow shovel. You need to have it wide enough so those wheelchairs can get up those ramps."



City officials say sidewalks must be shoveled within 24 hours of a snow event.