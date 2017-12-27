Taxpayers and Accountants Looking Ahead to 2018 Filing Season

The new year also means a new tax season. Local accountants want to be sure that everyone is prepared.



Experts stress the importance of being diligent when it comes to filing taxes. Health insurance is one area that can complicate the process. Even if you are going through a broker, it's important to file a 1095 form.





"Make sure that when they get their statement from their tax preparer, just fill it out, use it," said Rob Tindal, senior accountant at Tindal & Associates. "If it was something you had last year, chances are you probably have it again this year



The effects of the recently–passed tax plan aren't yet known to accountants but taxpayers can expect changes to the system in the near future.