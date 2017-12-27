Choosing The Right Cold Weather Clothing

The right winter gear is important now that temperatures are below zero.

Sarah Tuchek, assistant store leader at Scheels, said if you want protection from the cold, a base layer is a good start.

"Just like it says, a layer to keep you warm, but it also has an area that will wick away moisture and keep your skin breathing nice and well and keep you warm," Tuchek said.

Base layers come in a number of levels depending on what you want to do. For those just running errands, a lower number will do, for those spending time outdoors, opt for a higher number.

Other winter essentials are a warm jacket, mittens, scarves and a hat.

"Even if you're just traveling a little bit, hopping into a building, you always want to make sure you have that cap on to ensure you're getting that protection that you need," Tuchek said.

Don't forget the footwear. A pair of wool socks will keep your toes warm, and the right sized boots are key.

"When the boot's too small, there's not enough room for air to circulate around the foot, that's when the foot's going to get really cold," Kendra Nelson, women's sport shoe manager, said. "So we typically recommend going up at least a whole size."

Just like base layers, there are boots made for many cold weather needs.

Wearing the right gear will help you stay safe when venturing out into the cold.

"If you don't have those layers and you aren't prepared for those activities to be out in the elements, it can really turn a nice activity a not enjoyable afternoon," Tuchek said.

--KEYC News 12.