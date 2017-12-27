Road Treatment Less Effective In Colder Temperatures

Snow potential Wednesday night combined with below zero temperatures could make for a slippery morning commute.

The chemicals MnDOT uses to treat the roads are less effective as temperatures drop below zero.

When chemicals can't be used, sand can be added to improve traction.

MnDOT crews will be out scraping any snow off the roads.

Between snowfalls, crews are making sure equipment is working.

"The major piece is to make sure when the next event occurs that our plows are up and ready to go and ready to take on the challenge of what will be tonight's snowfall," Jed Falgren, MnDOT engineer said.

Chemicals do become effective again when temperatures rise.