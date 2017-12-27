Holiday Waste: What You Can And Can't Recycle

With wrapping paper, gift boxes and other materials piling up after the holidays, local waste collectors are sure to stay busy this week.



"Of course people had Christmas and family gatherings at their house that generate more garbage and recycling," LJP Waste & Recycle Director of Operations Jesse Samuelson says.



Around 25% more trash is accumulated during the holiday season, leaving workers at LJP Waste and Recycling one and a half times more work this week than the rest of the year.



"Santa came and gave presents to all the kids and all that kind of stuff so that's what generates a lot more packaging and waste and recycling," Samuelson says.



With each truck able to pick up 10,000 pounds of waste Samuelson says it's important to know what can and can't be recycled.



Traditional wrapping paper can't be recycled because of its ink and lamination.

Samuelson suggests finding other gift wrap alternatives to help reduce tons of annual waste



And if your recycling bin gets too full, resist tossing excess material into the trash.



"We look for people to try and hold some of that back or take it to a local drop site, a local recycling center in their town or county," Samuelson says.



Understanding waste management is important when trying to use up less resources and create less work for local waste collectors.



"It's taking time to pick up extra waste, so if we can have it contained and enclosed it'd be helpful for us so the drivers don't have to get out of the truck as many times in the cold weather. But I think everybody just keep recycling and have the volumes go up. That's great for us," Samuelson says.

To find a list of acceptable materials to be recycled head to the Blue Earth County website.



