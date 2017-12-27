Firefighters Battling More Than Just Fires

This is just the latest fire that some of these crews have had to battle in frigid temperatures.



This time of year most people are bundled up in their houses, however a select few have been working continuously outside.

For a couple fire departments, being on duty has meant battling more than just a fire.



So far, this holiday season has not been kind to firefighters. For both Waseca and Janesville fire departments have had to respond to calls multiple days in a row. Wednesday morning, crews were battling this blaze in temperatures as low as -10 degrees.

Tuesday, crews answered a garage fire near Waseca in which temperatures reached -23 degrees with wind chill.

The freezing environment forces firefighters to manage things more closely than usual.



Waseca Training Officer Jason Forshee said "It just makes it more challenging. We got to keep water flowing on the trucks with the aerials and the hand lines at all times. Once you shut them down, it freezes it up and the stuff just doesn't work anymore."

While equipment can become vulnerable, responders themselves must try to keep warm so they can perform well.

With Mother Nature beginning to produce frigid conditions this season, allowing crews to take breaks has become a necessity.



Janesville Fire Chief Mark Spitzack said "It affects us mobility wise. I mean the extremities get cold, trying to keep warm, keep fresh bodies coming in. Usually why we call mutual aid fire departments, let some guys warm up and get some fresh guys in there."

- KEYC 12