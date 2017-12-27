Scam Targets Fairmont Utility Customers

Fairmont city officials are warning residents about a scam targeting utility customers.

Several local businesses report receiving calls Tuesday from an alleged energy company claiming to work on behalf of the city and demanding payment in order to prevent utility disconnection.

The city of Fairmont does *not conduct business this way nor does it work with third parties in collecting utility bills.

Should you have received such a call, you're urged to contact the Fairmont Police Department 507–238–4481 to file a report.

Anyone with questions about their utility bill, can contact Fairmont city hall at 507-238-9461.

