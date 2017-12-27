MVL Blows Out LCWM Wednesday Night

Just days after he was snubbed from the NFL's Pro-Bowl, Minnesota defensive back Harrison Smith earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Smith recorded his first career multi-interception game, picking off Brett Hundley twice. That pushes his season total to five, tying his career high. He also tallied seven total tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one quarterback pressure according to the Vikings coaches stats. It helped lead to Minnesota's first defensive...