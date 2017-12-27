KEYC - MVL Blows Out LCWM Wednesday Night

MVL Blows Out LCWM Wednesday Night

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys basketball team battled the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights Wednesday night.

Chargers win big 70-42 over the Knights.

Chargers Jake Kettner scores 31 points in the game.

