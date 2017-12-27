Fairmont Tops St. Clair

Clippers win big 66-23 over the Mustangs.
Fairmont wins 54-51.
Weimert scores 20 points in the contest.
Kettner scores 31 points in the contest.
Just days after he was snubbed from the NFL's Pro-Bowl, Minnesota defensive back Harrison Smith earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Smith recorded his first career multi-interception game, picking off Brett Hundley twice. That pushes his season total to five, tying his career high. He also tallied seven total tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one quarterback pressure according to the Vikings coaches stats. It helped lead to Minnesota's first defensive...
First career multi-interception helped lead Vikings to first defensive shutout in 24 years.
Mankato East's Uhana Ochan finished with 15 points on the night.
Mankato West's Sellner wins all-around.
West wins 45-43 over East.
