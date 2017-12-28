Kenyon Man Critically Injured In Waseca County Rollover Crash

A Kenyon man is critically injured in a rollover accident in Waseca County.

It happened just before 11:30 Wednesday night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Stephanie Lea Barnett, of Waseca, was northbound on Highway 13, when it went into the west ditch and rolled.

The passenger, Andrew John Meyer, of Kenyon, was ejected from the vehicle.

Meyer was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Barnett suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions are listed as dry at the time of the crash.