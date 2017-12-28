Winsted Police Seeking Suspect In Restaurant Theft

The Winsted Police Department is seeking more information following a theft at a restaurant last night.

Authorities say a man was wearing a mask when he entered the Blue Note Ballroom Bar & Restaurant and stole an undisclosed amount of cash just before 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving an older car on Baker Avenue West.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winsted Police Department at 320-485-2600.