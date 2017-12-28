Fairmont Man Charged In Blue Earth County Pursuit Involving Stolen Vehicle

A Fairmont man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Blue Earth County.

According to the criminal complaint, officers tried pulling over the vehicle stolen out of Olmsted County, just before 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

Authorities say the driver, 44-year-old Robert Shane Cobb, refused to stop, reaching speeds of over 80 miles per hour before eventually crashing into a guardrail on County Road 1.

Police say Cobb did not cooperate during field sobriety tests at the scene and refused to identify himself.

Cobb had a felony warrant out of Olmsted County for motor vehicle theft.

He now faces an additional motor vehicle theft charge, along with receiving stolen property, fleeing a police officer and refusing to submit to a chemical test.