Arrests Made Following Drug Bust In Butterfield

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched a residence yesterday following a controlled substance investigation.

During the search, agents uncovered about 25 grams of methamphetamine, numerous opioid prescription pills, Fentanyl patches, a substance believed to be LSD and evidence of drug sales.

Authorities arrested 67-year-old Linda Jean Graves, of Butterfield.

Requested charges include first degree controlled substance sales and second degree controlled substance possession.

Police say a man with an active arrest warrant was also located inside the home. That man hasn't been identified.