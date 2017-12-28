Slick Roads A Factor In Icy Crashes Near Mankato

Slick conditions played a role in multiple icy crashes this morning throughout the region.

In Mankato, a 30-year-old Fairmont man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the concrete center barrier.

That crash happened just after 9 this morning on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive.

And in North Mankato traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded to a rollover accident on Highway 14. The SUV involved ended up on its roof off of the bike trail near the Lo Ray Drive Exit.

Details on the extent of the driver's injuries haven't been released.