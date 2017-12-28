Slick Roads A Factor In Icy Crashes Near Mankato

An explosion leveled half of the grain elevator in Northrop late this morning and amazingly no one was seriously hurt.
A worker helping rebuild the St. James Lutheran church says it happened around 11:45.
A Fairmont man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Blue Earth County.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched a residence yesterday following a controlled substance investigation.
Andrew Archer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2002.
A series of unfortunate events that occurred over the past year in Northrup have left local and nearby residents shaken.
Officials encourage citizens to seek guidance from their tax professionals first before deciding to make a payment.
With wrapping paper, gift boxes and other materials piling up after the holidays, local waste collectors are sure to stay busy this week.
