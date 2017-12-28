Snow Plow Drivers Adjust to Colder Temps



Sub–zero temps overnight made it tricky for snow plow drivers to clear off the roadways this morning. While Mn Dot workers had to make some adjustments, they kept the roads in pretty good shape.



John Slater woke up at 1:30 this morning to begin clearing the snowy roads for Minnesota drivers.





"First thing we do is come in and pre–trip our truck," said Slater, "Check the cutting edges, make sure everything's all ready to go and then just run in circles, round and around we go."



When temperatures dip below zero, road crews have to adjust by replacing the usual salt mixture with sand.

Slater says salt isn't effective for fully melting ice and snow under current temps because the roads often re–freeze by the time it takes effect.

Today, the 83 MNDOT plow trucks in the district left their respective stations at around 3 AM in preparation for today's snow activity and were treating roads throughout the day.

Plow operators like Slater not only have to worry about slick road conditions, but inattentive drivers also create a risk for them and others on the road.





"With the cold temperatures, we do run into the risk of black ice. With the exhaust from cars and different factors that come into play," said Anne Wolff, MNDOT Public Affairs Coordinator. "So really at this point with plows being out during the day, just give them space, give them time to do their work. Check 511.mn.org."



Minnesota State Patrol is also warning people to be aware of snow plows and allow them to treat the roads as best they can.





"If you need to pass them in the same lane. Give them plenty of room but let's just take it easy and be slow," said Captain Jeremy Geiger of the State Patrol. "Take a little extra time to get to work, get to school, everything we have going on out there in our busy lives, just take that extra time, especially on days like today."



Plow drivers like Slater hope there aren't too many more days like this the rest of winter.



