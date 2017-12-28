KEYC - DEVELOPING: Northrop Grain Elevator Explosion

By Sean Morawczynski, Reporter/Photographer
Martin County -

Martin County Sheriff's Office reports there was an explosion at the grain elevator in the town.
No word on injuries at this time.
A worker helping rebuild the St. James Lutheran church says it happened around 11:45.
He says the structure shook and windows were blown out of homes in the town.
We have a reporter on the way, and will have updates tonight on KEYC News 12 at Five, and online at KEYC.com as information becomes available.