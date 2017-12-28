DEVELOPING: Northrop Grain Elevator Explosion

Martin County Sheriff's Office reports there was an explosion at the grain elevator in the town.

No word on injuries at this time.

A worker helping rebuild the St. James Lutheran church says it happened around 11:45.

He says the structure shook and windows were blown out of homes in the town.

