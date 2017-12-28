THRIVE: A Journey Of Mental Health Awareness

Andrew Archer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2002. In 2010, he decided to chronicle his experiences in a book, Pleading Insanity.

"It's a real kind of vulnerable, intimate kind of moment–to–moment look at specifically what a manic episode is like," Archer said.

Since then, he's been educating people about bipolar disorder.

Archer went to school for psychology and clinical social work. Now, he mainly works with teens and young adults in psychotherapy practice.

"You can read online about bipolar disorder, but it's useful to have an actual therapist or mentor or someone you can go to talk about these issues," he said.

While there are a lot of different treatments for bipolar disorder, Archer found that mindfulness through meditation made a big difference in his life.

"If you can really kind of train your mind and body to slow down and notice what you're doing habitually, that really helps with attention and regulating your mood," he said.

Archer also said his book has opened up a platform to speak about mental illness.

"It still tends to be so stigmatized and so kind of silenced and private in a lot of ways," Archer said. "So that's why I kind of take the chances to kind of speak about what I went through and talk about current mental health topics going on."

In hopes others will be more open to sharing their own stories.

--KEYC News 12