Cathedral Tops JWP in 3OT Thriller

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The JWP boys basketball team battled the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds in the second day of the Nicollet holiday tournament.

Greyhounds win 81-76 in triple overtime.
