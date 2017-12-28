Zeug Pleads Not Guilty to Charge of Soliciting a Minor

A man who served as Walnut Grove's police chief enters a not–guilty plea to one felony charge of prostitution to hire a minor.

45 year old Michael Zeug is currently suspended from his post indefinitely without pay.

He made the plea during a hearing today, setting up a jury trial for July 25th.

Due to a conflict of interest stemming from Zeug's position, the hearing was moved from Redwood County and held in Blue Earth County and being prosecuted by Paul Gunderson of Brown County.

Zeug was arrested during a Redwood County prostitution sting in June.

Court documents allege that Zeug responded to an online post of an undercover Homeland Security agent posing as a 17 year old girl.

