Grain Elevator Explodes, Causes Power Outage And Damage To Buildings

An explosion destroyed a grain elevator in Northrop late this morning and amazingly no one was seriously hurt.



Martin County Sheriff's Office says the explosion happened just before noon.



A tractor was pulling into the LB Pork grain elevator to load up with feed corn for a nearby farm, when grain dust ignited and destroyed the upper half of the facility.

The blast caused a power outage town wide for about an hour as well as damaging windows to neighboring buildings.

There were three employees on hand at the time of the explosion.

All three were treated and released.

Authorities know it could have been much worse.



Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cory Klanderud said "Appreciate all the help we received. It's nice that it wasn't worse than it was and we didn't have any major injuries. Hopefully, the homes and the people immediately effected can recover fairly quick in these cold temperatures."



The state fire marshal is investigating to try and find the cause of the explosion.

Fairmont and Truman supplied mutual aid to Northrop firefighters.

