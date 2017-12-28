North Mankato Man Makes Plea Deal in Case Involving Minor

A North Mankato man accused of sending sexually explicit photographs to a 13 year old and asking for nude photos in return enters a guilty plea to a completely different charge.

As part of a plea deal, two felony charges against 38 year old Paul Schulz were dropped: soliciting a child, and electronically distributing sexual material of a minor.

He instead entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated stalking which ranks in court as a more serious offense.

Sentencing is set for February 7 at the Nicollet County courthouse.

