Hundreds Pouring In To Pre-Pay Property Taxes

With the recent federal income tax bill being passed, more and more people are hurrying in to pre–pay their property tax.

Taxpayer services, located on 204 South 5th Street in Mankato, will only be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, for they will reopen January 2nd.

Officials encourage citizens to seek guidance from their tax professionals first before deciding to make a payment.

If someone is wanting to pre–pay, they will need to bring in certain information.



Director of Tax Payer Services Michael Stalberger said "What they should bring with them is a property tax statement of some sort. If they know their parcel number, that's what we'll get off of that form. That can be their truth–in–taxation notice that they received in November. They want to bring us information about their property and then they would need to be willing and able to make that payment. We take cash or check on all of our pre–payments."



The last two days have seen more than 130 people come in, making almost $730,000 in payments.

- KEYC 12