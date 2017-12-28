Residents React To Northrop Grain Elevator Explosion

A series of unfortunate events that occurred over the past year in Northrup have left local and nearby residents shaken.



Just before noon Thursday an explosion leveled half of the grain elevator in town.



"Lights shaking. We lost power and stepped outside and saw that there was an explosion," Truman resident Joe Leimer says.



The blast took out windows of neighboring buildings as well.



"All of a sudden just boom. Stuff came off the walls. I thought it was an earthquake honestly," Old Northrop Bar bartender Amy Wannarka says.



Authorities say there were three employees on hand at the time of the explosion. Luckily nobody was injured.



"Glad nobody got hurt. It was just a lot of boom," Wannarka says.



This comes less than a year after the town's only church was destroyed by a fire.



"Hit by lightning, went through the whole design process and planning to get to this point now," Leimer says



It has since been a community effort to rebuild St. James Lutheran Church.



"It's a big project for the town. We've had a lot of community support throughout it and a lot of members in our church come up, support us and compliment the work being done," Leimer says.



Leimer says the new church is expected to be complete next summer.