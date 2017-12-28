Crusaders Cruise Past Chargers in Tourney Semifinals

Fairmont topped Maple River 60-54 in overtime in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals. The Cardinals will face St. Croix Lutheran Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.
Fairmont topped Maple River 60-54 in overtime in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals. The Cardinals will face St. Croix Lutheran Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.
St. Croix Lutheran beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 81-58 in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals. The Crusaders will face Fairmont Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.
St. Croix Lutheran beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 81-58 in the BLC Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament semifinals. The Crusaders will face Fairmont Friday at 8:30PM in the tournament championship game.
The 7th ranked MSU men’s hockey team kicks off the second half of their season Friday at home against Northern Michigan in a battle between two of the WCHA’s top squads.
The 7th ranked MSU men’s hockey team kicks off the second half of their season Friday at home against Northern Michigan in a battle between two of the WCHA’s top squads.
Greyhounds win 81-76 in triple overtime.
Greyhounds win 81-76 in triple overtime.
Clippers win big 66-23 over the Mustangs.
Clippers win big 66-23 over the Mustangs.
Fairmont wins 54-51.
Fairmont wins 54-51.
Weimert scores 20 points in the contest.
Weimert scores 20 points in the contest.
Kettner scores 31 points in the contest.
Kettner scores 31 points in the contest.