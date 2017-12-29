KEYC - Redwood Falls Police Department Investigating Hit-And-Run That D

Redwood Falls Police Department Investigating Hit-And-Run That Damaged Business

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that caused damage to a local business.

Authorities say the vehicle caused significant damage to a garage door and other property at Meadowlands Farmers Co-op located at 120 East Tin Street in Redwood Falls.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507.637.4005. 