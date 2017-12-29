Redwood Falls Police Department Investigating Hit-And-Run That Damaged Business

Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies are responding to a fire at the Northrop grain elevator following an explosion Thursday.
An explosion leveled half of the grain elevator in Northrop late this morning and amazingly no one was seriously hurt.
A worker helping rebuild the St. James Lutheran church says it happened around 11:45.
The Redwood Falls Police Department is investigating a hit and run that caused damage to a local business.
A series of unfortunate events that occurred over the past year in Northrup have left local and nearby residents shaken.
Influenza cases are now widespread across the state--that's according to the latest weekly flu report released by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Officials encourage citizens to seek guidance from their tax professionals first before deciding to make a payment.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched a residence yesterday following a controlled substance investigation.
