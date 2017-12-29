UPDATE: Crews Respond To Fully Engulfed Northrop Grain Elevator Friday Morning

Updated: 10:08 a.m.

At least 30 local agencies respond to a fire at the grain elevator in Northrop, the same site of an explosion yesterday.

Authorities say the elevator, located at 109 North Bridgeman in Northrop was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire comes just hours after grain dust ignited, causing an explosion that destroyed the upper half of the facility around noon yesterday.

No one was seriously injured in that incident.

Crews have evacuated the immediate area near the elevator and are asking residents to keep a safe distance as they work to battle the blaze.

Nothrop and Truman Fire initially responded, but due to the cold weather, around 30 agencies are assisting with mutual aid at this time.

***

We’ll keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.