UPDATE: Crews Respond To Fully Engulfed Northrop Grain Elevator Friday Morning

Updated: 6:20 p.m.

The scene of an explosion yesterday in Northrop ignites in flames early this morning. Numerous fire crews worked throughout the day to contain the fire.

Around 5 a.m., a call went out that the grain elevator in Northrop was on fire, less than a day after grain dust ignited, causing an explosion at the facility.

Crews worked through the afternoon to contain the flames and put out hot spots.

The next step is to tear down the structure.

"You can put it completely out, and it's still going to have hot spots in there, it's going to flash up over the weekend," Northrop Fire Chief John Clymer said. "So the best route, if we can get it done, is to tear it down today so we can actually make sure it doesn't flare back up again."

At least 30 local agencies responded, bringing trucks of water and volunteers.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the high volume of mutual aid is crucial because of the cold weather and limited access to water.

While crews worked to put out the fire, residents worked to provide the firefighters with something to eat and warm to drink.

"It's not about us, the firefighters need to be fed and warm and so we're just making sandwiches and heating up the soup," Heidi Koeritz said.

The Old Northrop Bar opened its doors to the firefighters. Nearby businesses donated food and residents brought in whatever they had to donate.

Koeritz said that in times like these, the whole town comes together.

"For a little tiny town like this to have all of the help going on, it's just amazing," she said.

The cause of the fire and explosion are still under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. Chief Clymer said they likely will not know the cause until next week.

***

Updated: 1:02 p.m.

***

