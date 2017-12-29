Influenza Cases Widespread Across Minnesota

Influenza cases are now widespread across the state--that's according to the latest weekly flu report released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH says there were 172 people hospitalized with influenza last week, that's up 40 hospitalizations from the week prior.

In south central Minnesota, there were 9 hospitalizations last week, contributing to the 16 total hospital stays this year to date.

MDH says there have been no pediatric influenza-related deaths reported in Minnesota since the start of the flu season.