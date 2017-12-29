Authorities Investigating Death Of Woman At Jackpot Junction Casino & Hotel

Authorities in Redwood County are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Worthington woman.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person at Jackpot Junction Casino and Hotel in Morton at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the woman, Jeanne Bounchanh, was pronounced dead after medical aid was unsuccessful.

Police say foul play is not suspected. They are continuing to investigate the cause.