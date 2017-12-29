Authorities Investigating Death Of Woman At Jackpot Junction Casino & Hotel

Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies are responding to a fire at the Northrop grain elevator following an explosion Thursday.
Authorities in Redwood County are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Worthington woman.
William Marcus Daniel Edwards and Sean Patrick McKee are both due to be released in January 8th.
The sheer number of fire vehicles coming in and out of Northrop has authorities reminding people to observe the rules of the road and yield to emergency vehicles.
A worker helping rebuild the St. James Lutheran church says it happened around 11:45.
If untreated, diesel fuel can begin to gel at a temperature of around 15 degrees.
Hundreds of high school wrestlers competed in the Rumble on the Red up in Fargo this week with a few of our local athletes taking the podium. Mankato West senior Zachary Jakes pinned his way through the 84-team tournament earning first place at 285. In the process, Jakes nabbed his 100th career fall with his last two pins coming against the defending class A and AA state champions.
An explosion leveled half of the grain elevator in Northrop late this morning and amazingly no one was seriously hurt.
